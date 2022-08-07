CWG 2022: Annu Rani wins Javelin bronze on Neeraj Chopra's Olympic triumph anniversary

Birmingham: Annu Rani became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games on the penultimate day here on Sunday.

Incidentally, the day also marks the first anniversary of Neeraj Chopra's triumph in the Olympics. The Athletics Federation of India celebrates the occasion as National Javelin Day.

Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to win a bronze medal for the country.

World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia stole the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m from compatriot Mackenzie Little (64.27m), who was leading at the end of the penultimate round.

Before Rani, Kashinath Naik and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a bronze and a gold in men's javelin throw in the 2010 and 2018 editions respectively.

