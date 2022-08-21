Neeraj Chopra's participation in Lausanne Diamond League meet subject to fitness: Sumariwalla

Published: August 21, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra in action in the final at the Worlds. File photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder

New Delhi: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who pulled out of the recent Commonwealth Games due to a minor injury, can compete in the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Friday if he is "medically fit", according to Athletics Federation of India (AFI) chief Adille Sumariwalla.

The 24-year-old Chopra figured in the list of competitors for the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League. But he is yet to take a call on his participation in the prestigious competition.

"Neeraj will participate in (Lausanne) if he is declared medically fit," Sumariwalla told PTI on Saturday.

Chopra had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month. He was advised one-month rest.

"Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event," a source had said a few days back.

Birmingham CWG silver medallist Avinash Sable also figures in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.

