Kollam lad Jubin inches closer to International Master title in chess

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2022 08:47 PM IST
Jubin Jimmy in action at the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival. Photo: Special arrangement

A young star in rising in Kerala chess and the other day he inched closer to the prestigious International Master (IM) title.

Jubin Jimmy, a 16-year-old from Kollam is now just a step away from becoming an IM as he completed the second of the three requisite norms at the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival that concluded Thursday.

Jubin scored victories over two IMs and drew with four others, including GM Temur Kuybokarov in Abu Dhabi making him eligible for the second IM norm.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jubin's impressive performance in the Abu Dhabi event, which was won by Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi, is set to put him back in the 2300+ club of Elo ratings.

That would make Jubin the fourth best-rated active Kerala player after GMs Nihal Sarin, SL Narayanan and IM K Rathnakaran.

"He got his first IM norm in Chennai in 2018 but due to lack of sponsorship we could not play in quality competitions regularly and that stalled his progress a bit," said Jubin's father Jimmy Joseph.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout