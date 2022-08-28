Kozhikode SAI to celebrate National Sports Day with disabled children

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Kozhikode has planned a host of activities to create awareness about fitness on the occasion of National Sports Day which is celebrated on August 29.

One of the main events planned for the day is with disabled children. "We will be conducting various fun games for the children. The message for this year's National Sports Day is to make sport a part of life and we decided to involve everyone around us in this celebration," said Lijo E John, Centre in-charge, SAI, Kozhikode.

Olympian athlete Noah Nirmal Tom and several state and national level athletes will participate in the celebrations that are jointly hosted by St Joseph's College, Devagiri.

Besides fun games for children, the SAI will also be conducting events in athletics, yoga, and traditional games for the public.

The National Sports Day is held annually on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.