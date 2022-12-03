Meet Kerala's latest International Master in chess: Jubin Jimmy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2022 08:08 PM IST Updated: December 03, 2022 08:29 PM IST
Jubin Jimmy.

Teenager Jubin Jimmy has become Kerala's latest International Master in chess. The 16-year-old from Kollam met the necessary criteria to achieve the IM title to become Kerala's best-rated teenager.

At present, Jubin is the fifth-best active player in Kerala after Grandmasters SL Narayanan, Nihal Sarin and GN Gopal and IM K Rathnakaran.

To become an IM, a player has to attain three mandatory norms and cross the 2400 Elo points. Jubin, who had claimed the third of the requisite norm in November, crossed 2400 in live rating in the event in Hungary.

He got his first IM norm in 2020 at the Chennai Open and claimed the second at the Abu Dhabi international.

