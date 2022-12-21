Amitabh Bachchan recalls cheering for PT Usha at Los Angeles Olympics

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about athlete P T Usha and called her a great athlete on the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' season. He recalled watching Usha in action during the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Bachchan said that he and his friend were the only two Indians attending the event! When his friend got to know that Usha was competing in the 400m hurdles and was about to win, they cheered for her.

Bachchan said that although Usha won the race, she was unlucky to miss the bronze medal by a narrow margin in the final.

Keralite Usha won four gold medals and seven silver at the Asian Games, and 23 medals at the Asian Championship, including 14 gold medals.

'KBC 14' is being shown on Sony Entertainment Television.