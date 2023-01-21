Eduardo Romay to lead Kochi Blue Spikers in PVL

Kochi Blue Spikers have named Eduardo Romay as captain for the second edition of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), set to begin in Bengaluru on February 4.

The 27-year-old Peru national team captain is the first one from the Latin American country to have played in Asian and European leagues.

Before joining the Muthoot Pappachan Group owned-Blue Spikers, Romay had plied his trade with various teams in Spain, Turkey, Austria and Saudi Arabia.

Vipul Kumar will be Romay's deputy in the PVL.



“It’s an honour for me to lead Kochi Blue Spikers, which has a balanced team. I thank the team owners and coach for showing confidence in me and giving the responsibility to lead the team," said Romay who plays as as a 'universal' or 'opposite'.

“Romay has the experience of leading the national team and his experience in various leagues in different countries would benefit the team," said Blue Spikers team owner Thomas Muthoot.