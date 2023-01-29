Men's Hockey World Cup: Germany beat Belgium in shoot-out to clinch title

IANS
Published: January 29, 2023 10:03 PM IST
German players celebrate the first goal by Niklas Wellen (9) during the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup final against Belgium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Bhubaneswar: Germany made a remarkable comeback to beat defending champions Belgium 5-4 in the sudden death shoot-out after playing a 3-3 in the regulation time to win the FIH Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup 2023, here on Sunday.

This is Germany's third Hockey World Cup title after they won it in 2002 and 2006. With this, they draw level with Netherlands and Australia.

Germany also became the fourth team to register a come-from-behind win in a World Cup final. From a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 to lead and ultimately a shootout, they eventually became champions.

