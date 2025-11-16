Kerala's Divi Bijesh clinched the girls' under-12 title of the Commonwealth Chess Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

The 10-year-old finished unbeaten in the championship. She secured 8.5 points, with eight wins and a draw from nine rounds.

Another Kerala player, Anupam M Sreekumar, finished second in the U-18 girls' category. Anupam was tied on 7.5 points with compatriot Sagar Siya, but the latter took the first place on better tie-breaker score.

Indian players dominated the event, winning eight other titles, namely in girls' Under-8, U-10, U-14 and U-16 categories, besides claiming first places in U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 boys' categories.

Divi, a native of Thiruvananthapuram is the youngest from Kerala to attain the Woman Candidate Master title. She won the U-10 title in FIDE World Cup Cadet event in Batumi, Georgia in July this year.