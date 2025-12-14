Joshna Chinnappa inspires India to maiden Squash World Cup title
India defeated Hong Kong, China, 3-0, in the final in Chennai.
India defeated Hong Kong, China, 3-0, in the final in Chennai.
India defeated Hong Kong, China, 3-0, in the final in Chennai.
India created history by winning their maiden Squash World Cup in Chennai on Sunday.
The team comprising Joshna Chinnappa, Velavan Senthilkumar, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh defeated Hong Kong, China, 3-0 in the final.
Joshna won the opening contest, 3-1 (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) against Ka Yi Lee before Abhay defeated Alex Lau, 3-0 (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) to give the hosts a commanding lead over the favourites. Anahat, just 17, completed a clean sweep by beating Ho, 3-0 (7-2, 7-2, 7-5).
India have become just the fifth nation to win the Squash World Cup after Australia, Egypt, England and Pakistan.
India knocked out two-time champions Egypt in the semifinals. India had beaten Switzerland and Brazil in the group stage to enter the quarterfinals, where they blanked South Africa 3-0.