World Champion D Gukesh ended his four-game winless run in the Global Chess League by defeating World No 3 Fabiano Caruana on Thursday.

Gukesh, playing white, won after 37 moves, when the American ran out of time. As per the rules of the event, players get a 2-second increment per move after move 40.

Caruana had come under pressure with his clocking ticking down, and also from Gukesh taking control of the centre, with two strongly positioned pieces. The American eventually ran out of ideas and worsened his position.

Gukesh had two losses and as many draws in the four previous rounds in the event, which is being held in Mumbai. He lost to Viswanathan Anand and Alireza Firouzja, and drew with Hikaru Nakamura and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

The Grand Chess League is a franchise team event. Gukesh plays for the Alaskan Knights, while Anand represents the Ganges Grandmasters. Mumbai Masters, American Gambits, Continental Kings and Alpine SG Pipers are the other franchises.