D Gukesh on Tuesday got his first win over Viswanathan Anand since becoming World Champion.

Gukesh scored the crucial win in a tiebreaker game for his side PBS Alaskan Knights against Vishy's Ganges Grandmasters in the Global Chess League in Mumbai. The win ensured the Knights finished third in the team event.

Vishy had defeated Gukesh earlier in the day in one of their third-place playoff match-ups. Gukesh had also lost to the veteran earlier in the tournament.

Gukesh's win in the blitz tie-breaker while notable was full of ups and downs. Both players, Gukesh in particular, was curious to know about the results on the boards of their teammates just as they were busy with their tie. Daniel Dardha, Leinier Dominguez Perez and Kateryna Lagno also scored wins in the final blitz tie-breaker for the Knights.

Gukesh became the classical world champion last December, defeating Ding Liren of China. Vishy is a five-time classical World Champion.

Meanwhile, Alpine SG Pipers emerged champions defeating Triveni Continental Kings. R Praggnanandhaa and Leon Luke Mendonca were the Indian members of the Pipers also comprising Fabiano Caruana, Anish Giri, Hou Yifan and Nino Batsiashvili.