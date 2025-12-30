Alappuzha: Ernakulam boys and Alappuzha girls emerged champions at the 4th Kerala State Kids Basketball Championship for Boys and Girls for the Rotary Trophy, organised by the Alappuzha District Basketball Association on Tuesday.

In the boys' final, Ernakulam edged out defending champions Kozhikode 37–36 in a thrilling, neck-and-neck contest. Ernakulam's Abraham Mathew proved decisive by converting two crucial free throws in the closing moments to seal the title. Goutham Renjith top-scored for Ernakulam with 15 points, while Karthik led Kozhikode’s scoring with 18 points.

The Alappuzha girls basketball team. Photo: Special arrangement

In the girls' final, hosts Alappuzha retained their title with a convincing 42–28 victory over Thiruvananthapuram. Merin was the top scorer for Alappuzha with 12 points, well supported by Keerthana and Vaishnavi, who chipped in with 10 points each. Mariya scored 17 points for Thiruvananthapuram.

In the bronze medal matches, Kozhikode girls defeated Ernakulam, while Alappuzha boys secured third place by beating Thrissur 57–26.

The trophies and medals were distributed by VT Vishnu, President of the District Sports Council, at a function presided over by Jacob Joseph, President of the Kerala Basketball Association.