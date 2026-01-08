Defending champions Kerala stormed into the men's quarterfinal qualifier of the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi on Thursday.

In a pre-qualifier playoff against Chhattisgarh, Kerala once again displayed their dominance, winning 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-15). Kerala will take on Karnataka later in the evening, seeking a place in the quarterfinals.

On Wednesday, coach Bijoy Babu's fearless Kerala won their fifth and final Group E game against Jammu & Kashmir (25-22, 25-12, 25-17).

Kerala, led by Sethu T R, proved a handful for Chhattisgarh, who could never take a lead in the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh tied Kerala on 5 points in the first set, before Erin Varghese's power serves made it 10-6. The underdogs showed more courage after a timeout and reduced the deficit to 11-13, and then 14-15.

However, Kerala went on a five-point scoring spree, including one that came as a result of four touches from Chhattisgarh. A net error, followed by a block from Sethu, got Kerala a cushion of 8 points (23-15), before Muhammad Nihal's reach wrapped up the set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh stayed on Kerala's heels in the second set, but tricky serves from Muhammed Nihal and Jithin N helped them stretch the lead. A delightful set finished in style by Sethu got Kerala to 15-8.

Jithin had fun with his setting, and the likes of Sethu and Nihal did not waste the opportunities. Chhattisgarh got better in the second set, but not strong enough to overpower Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the third set, Chhattisgarh tied Kerala at 2-2, but that was the closest they came as Kerala's lanky blockers, led by Jishnu P V, said enough is enough. A series of John Joseph serves ended with Kerala leading 7-2.

Chhattisgarh bounced back to reduce the deficit to two points (10-8) and (11-9). The swagger displayed by Kerala was evident in a point fetched by Nihal, who kept the ball in play with a stretched foot, before finishing a decent set with a cross shot. Nihal got Kerala to 17-11 with a spike and then took the ball to serve; when he finished, the holders were closer to match point.