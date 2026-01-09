Kerala's Nihal Sarin emerged the champion in the Rapid segment of Tata Steel Chess India event in Kolkata on Friday.

The 21-year-old GM from Thrissur finished first on 6.5 points, half a point better than five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand.

Nihal was up against Vishy in the ninth and final round. Both players did not take unwanted risks and settled for a draw from an even position.

Nihal began the day with a draw against compatriot R Praggnanndhaa before beating American Wesley So. A third-round defeat to Arjun Erigaisi on the opening day was the only time Nihal slipped up in the event.

Nihal was not part of the original list of 10 participants, but was included after reigning World Champion D Gukesh pulled out.

Nihal is only the third GM from Kerala after G N Gopal and S L Narayanan.

Last year, he crossed 2700 Elo points in classical chess to become the highest-rated Malayali and enter the league of Super GMs.