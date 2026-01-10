Kerala women enter final of Sr National Basketball Championship
Kerala drubbed Madhya Pradesh, 87-58, in the women's semifinal of the 75th Senior National Basketball Championship in Chennai.
Kerala women entered the final of the 75th Senior National Basketball Championship at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
Kerala defeated Madhya Pradesh, 87-58 after trailing (17-21) at the end of the first quarter.
Kerala will play the winners of the second semifinal between Tamil Nadu and Indian Railways.
Jayalakshmi V J was the top scorer for Kerala with 20 points, including four three-pointers. Former skipper Sreekala Rani found form with19 points with 10 rebounds.
Aneesha Cleetus came up with 17 points and 13 rebounds and Kavitha Jose contributed 16 points.
Result (semifinal): Kerala 87 (Jayalakshmi VJ 20, Sreekala Rani 19, Aneesha Cleetus 17, Kavitha Jose 16) bt Madhya Pradesh 58 (Kushi Pal Singh 22, Ananya Maheshwari 12, Manvi Srivastava 12)