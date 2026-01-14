The ACG Jr NBA 3v3 National Tournament for Under-14 boys and girls would begin at the Rajagiri Higher Secondary School, Kalamassery, on January 17. The event marks the 12th edition of the school-based basketball tournament, organised in association with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

Skechers has been named the official kit partner for the event, which will run until January 21 in Kochi.

The 2025–26 edition is the largest ACG Jr NBA 3v3 programme in India to date, with the tournament spanning 10 cities across the country. The competition began on November 27, 2025, in Ludhiana, and has since travelled to Udaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Prayagraj and New Delhi, before reaching Kochi.

After the Kochi leg, the tournament will move to Indore and Chennai, completing its multi-city national tour.

The top two boys and girls teams from each zone, along with one all-star team each from the boys' and girls' divisions, will qualify for the national finals later this year.

The tournament continues to serve as a key platform for identifying and nurturing young basketball talent across India, while strengthening grassroots participation in the sport.