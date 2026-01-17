The 12th edition of the ACG Jr NBA 3v3 National Tournament for under-14 boys and girls began at Rajagiri Higher Secondary School, Kochi, on Saturday.

On the opening day of the five-day tournament, St Ephrem's HSS Mannanam Boys A, Thrissur Sports Division Boys A, Bharatmatha Higher Secondary School, Palakkad, GEMS Modern Academy A, Little Flower Convent HSS, Koratty, and Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, Kochi, advanced to the knockout stages in the boys' category.

The tournament is being conducted in association with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), with Skechers as the official kit partner.

The 2025–26 edition is the largest ACG Jr NBA 3v3 programme in India to date, with the tournament spanning 10 cities across the country. The competition began on November 27, 2025, in Ludhiana, and has since travelled to Udaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Prayagraj and New Delhi, before reaching Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Kochi leg, the tournament will move to Indore and Chennai, completing its multi-city national tour.