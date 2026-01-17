St Ephrem's HSS, Mannanam, and Providence HSS, Kozhikode, clinched the boys' and girls' titles respectively at the 1st Mar Philexinos Trophy All Kerala Inter-School Basketball Tournament in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

Providence HSS defeated Mount Carmel HSS, Kottayam, 39–26 in the girls' final conducted at the Catholicate Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta. Akshara top-scored for Providence with 8 points, while Denia Mirsa Dimal had scored 10.

In the boys' final, St Ephrem's HSS outplayed St Joseph's HSS, Pulincunnu, 85–52. Gautham and Jeeva scored 10 points each for St Ephrem's, while Alvin's 14 points were not enough to help St Joseph's in the final.

It was the second title of the week for both teams, having earlier won the Blacks South India Tournament in Kozhikode.