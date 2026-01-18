Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi captured his first Super 750 crown in men's singles, while world No 1 An Se Young of South Korea reaffirmed her dominance by lifting the women's singles title at the India Open on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Lin, ranked 12th in the world, staged an impressive comeback after an early exit at last week's Malaysia Open Super 1000. He produced a confident performance in the final, defeating third seed Jonatan Christie 21-10, 21-18 to seal his maiden Super 750 title.

Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi during the final of the India Open. Photo: PTI

In the women's singles final, top seed and defending champion An Se was in complete control. The South Korean star outclassed China's world number two Wang Zhiyi 21-13, 21-11 to claim her second title of the season and further underline her supremacy on the circuit.

In doubles, China's top-seeded women's pair of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning secured the title with a 21-11, 21-18 victory over Japan's fifth-seeded Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Matsumoto in a 58-minute final.

The mixed doubles crown went to Thailand's third-seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran, who edged Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje 19-21, 25-23, 21-18.