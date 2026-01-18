Lin Chun-Yi, An Se Young clinch singles titles at India Open
Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi captured his first Super 750 crown in men's singles, while world No 1 An Se Young of South Korea reaffirmed her dominance by lifting the women's singles title at the India Open on Sunday.
The 26-year-old Lin, ranked 12th in the world, staged an impressive comeback after an early exit at last week's Malaysia Open Super 1000. He produced a confident performance in the final, defeating third seed Jonatan Christie 21-10, 21-18 to seal his maiden Super 750 title.
In the women's singles final, top seed and defending champion An Se was in complete control. The South Korean star outclassed China's world number two Wang Zhiyi 21-13, 21-11 to claim her second title of the season and further underline her supremacy on the circuit.
In doubles, China's top-seeded women's pair of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning secured the title with a 21-11, 21-18 victory over Japan's fifth-seeded Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Matsumoto in a 58-minute final.
The mixed doubles crown went to Thailand's third-seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran, who edged Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje 19-21, 25-23, 21-18.