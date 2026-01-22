Kerala men and women entered the basketball finals of the All India Police Games organised by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Siliguri. Kerala women will take on hosts SSB, while the men's side face UP Police in the final.

Kerala defeated Rajasthan Police, 71-46, while SSB knocked out UP Police, 54-42, in the women's semifinals.

In the men's semifinals, Kerala defeated Punjab Police, 78-60 and UP won 82-63 against CISF.

Resuls (semifinals)

Women: Kerala Police 71 (Jayalakshmi VJ 32, Haleema J 14, Joma G 13) bt Rajasthan 46 (Kamlesh T 12); SSB 54 (Dovlohi 15, Suman 13) bt UP Police 42 (Anusuya 11)

Men: Kerala Police 78 (Shiraz Muhammed 32) bt Punjab 60 (Amjyot Singh 22, Anmoldeep Singh 13); UP Police 82 (Sathyajeet Chaprana 22, Mohammed Kaif 20, Harsh Dagar 19) bt CISF 63 (Govind 13, Rahul Hooda 13)