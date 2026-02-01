Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, while unveiling the Union Budget, outlined a decade-long roadmap to transform India's sports sector with the launch of the Khelo India Mission.

The mission proposes an integrated talent development pathway aimed at nurturing athletes from the grassroots level- a vision the government has been pursuing through the Khelo India programme launched in 2017. It will be supported by the creation of training centres at various levels to strengthen the sporting ecosystem.

The initiative also envisages the systematic development of coaches and support staff, with a focus on grooming young talent, as the country continues its efforts to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

Through the mission, the government aims to promote a strong sports culture by encouraging competitions and leagues across disciplines. The development of sports infrastructure for both training and competition also forms a key component of the plan.

However, the announcements remained largely futuristic, with little clarity on immediate measures to upgrade existing sports infrastructure. No specific initiatives were announced for athlete welfare or to address the issues faced by the sports sector in the country.

Even so, the finance minister highlighted the sector's potential to emerge as a global hub for affordable sports goods manufacturing. "I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences," she said in her budget speech.

She also hailed the sector for its capacity to generate employment and expressed hope that the new mission would help steer Indian sports towards the government's long-term ambitions.