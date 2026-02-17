Christ College, Irinjalakuda, defeated hosts Sacred Heart College, Thevara, 74-57, to clinch the 81st Fr Bartholomew Memorial Inter Collegiate Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

Shibin Shaji top-scored with 13 points for Christ, while Johan made 13 for Sacred Heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, in the semifinals, Christ defeated SB College Changanacherry, 73-59. Shibin Shaji was declared the Best Player of the tournament.

Result (final): Christ College Irinjalakuda 74 (Shibin Shaji 13, Rinil 10) bt Sacred Heart, Thevara 57 (Johan 13, Alex 10, Blessen 10, Nibraz 10)