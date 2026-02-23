Sacred Heart College, Chalakudy, and St Albert's College Starting Five Academy, Ernakulam, lifted the titles of the George Mathew Memorial All Kerala Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament at the Providence College of Engineering in Chengannur on Monday.

In the women's category, Sacred Heart defeated Providence College, Kozhikode, 35-22, to emerge as champions. In the men's final, St Albert's defeated Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, 82-67.

Players and staff of St Albert's College Starting Five Academy, Ernakulam, receive the winner's trophy at the George Mathew Memorial All Kerala Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament at the Providence College of Engineering in Chengannur. Photo: Special arrangement

Vinay Sankar of St. Albert's, who scored 24 points in the final, and Aleena Mathew, who starred in Sacred Heart's triumph, were declared the Best Players of the championship.

KE College, Mannanam and Alphonsa College, Pala claimed the third places in the men's and women's categories respectively. The Mannanam College drubbed Mohandas Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram, 62-32, while Alphonsa defeated Amrita Medical College, Edappaly, 55-28 in the third-place games.

Results (finals): Women: Sacred Heart, Chalakudy 35 (Aleena K Mathew 12) bt Providence Kozhikode 22 (Gopika KK 12); Men: St Albert's 82 (Vinay Sankar 24, Prithin Murali 14) bt Sree Kerala Varma 67 (Muhammed Sahal 22, Bevin K 13, Aswin Krishna 12)