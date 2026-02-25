Two Malayalis are part of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Men's Asian Qualifiers (W-2) for the FIBA World Cup 2027 to be held in Doha.

Pranav Prince is part of the 12-member playing squad, while Kerala Basketball Association's lifetime president, P J Sunny, was named Head of Delegation.

India will take on hosts Qatar on February 28 before meeting Lebanon on March 3. India are seeking their first win in the qualifiers, having lost to Saudi Arabia 51-75 and 57-81 across two legs, in Riyadh and Chennai.

Besides Pranav, the Indian squad comprises Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Harsh Dagar, Arvinder Singh, Tushal Singh, Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan, Muin Bek Hafeez, Pratyanshu Tomar, Princepal Singh, Sahaj Pratp Singh Sekhon, Aaron Michael Monteiro and Arvind Arumugam. American Scott Felmming is the national coach.

In November 2024, India ended a 16-game losing streak in FIBA competitions with an 88-69 win over Kazakhstan. Thiruvananthapuram native Pranav was the star of the game.