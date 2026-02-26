GM Divya Deshmukh continued her steady start to the Challengers segment of the Prague International Chess Festival with a second draw against a higher-rated opponent.

The 2497-rated Indian star held Spanish GM Daniil Yuffa, rated 2604, to a simple draw in the second round to take her tally to 1 point.

Divya had held Bulgarian GM Benjamin Gledura (2652) to a draw in her opening round. Against Gledura, Divya had a significantly better position in the end game, but chose to play it safe and secured a draw by repetition.

The 20-year-old, who won the Women's Chess World up last year, has regularly played in the Open category in recent times. She performed well against higher-rated opponents in the Grand Swiss last September, where she also held men's World Champion D Gukesh to a draw.

Meanwhile, in the Masters segment in Prague, Gukesh drew with American star Hans Moke Niemann in the first round.