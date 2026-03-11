Mohammed Basil and Unni Renu from Keralam will represent India at the 2nd New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix starting today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.

Basil is a sprinter who flies on a single wing, and Renu became a successful jumper after a partial loss of strength in one leg. The Malayali duo is among a 219-member Indian contingent that will compete against athletes from seven other countries: Russia, Nepal, Bhutan, Hong Kong, China, Serbia, Bosnia, and Egypt.

International athletes taking photos on the track as final finishing touches are made at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the eve of the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/ Manorama

Basil, a native of Veliyancode in Malappuram, will compete in the men's T47 100m sprint. Basil, who was born without a right arm, clocks lightning speeds on the track. He struck gold at the Paris World Para Athletics Grand Prix with a time of 11.06 seconds. "This is my first competition of the year. I have faith that I can do my best. I have a best of 10.95, and will try to better it," said Basil.

Unni, hailing from Panampalam, Arpookara in Kottayam, will represent India in the men’s T44 high jump and long jump. He, too, is confident of landing personal bests in his events.

But for Unni, the event being held in Delhi makes it extra special. "I was injured at this venue in the 2025 World Championship, so it is my wish to do my best on the same ground," Unni said.

World Para Athletics Head Paul Fitzgerald declares the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 open during the inaugural ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/ Manorama

Unni was involved in a road accident during a visit home while serving in the Indian Army, which resulted in a 50 per cent loss of strength in his right leg. But he has scaled new heights, leaping off his left leg. Renu was a gold medalist at the Mexico Grand Prix and a bronze medalist at the Asian Para Games.

"Last time, I did only long jump; this time, I'm doing high jump as well. I have recovered well, the rehab went well as well, and I'm quite fit. Whether I win a medal or not, I want to do my best here. I also want to achieve the qualifying mark for the Asian Games. I believe I can do all this with the blessings and prayers of so many people," Unni said.

In addition to the Malayali duo, the Indian lineup features Paralympic gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu, world record holder Sumit Antil, and Praveen Kumar. The formidable squad also includes Preethi Pal, who made history with two medals in the 100m and 200m at the Paris Paralympics, 2025 World Championship gold medalist Simran Sharma, Ajit Singh, Devendra Singh Gurjar, and Ankur Dhama. The meet, which includes numerous track and field events, offers 74 international classification slots.