As Nisha Kolattukudy pushed through the home stretch of the Hawaii half-marathon, the finish line appeared as the realisation of a decade-old dream. Breathless and beaming, she looked around to share the moment. Her husband, Viju Kolattukudy, who took part in the event, was still running while she completed her quest.

Hawaii marked the final stop on Nisha’s pursuit to run a marathon in all 50 US states, a feat she conquered well before her 50th birthday, which falls in June. "It was my goal. Initially, I never thought this was possible for a working woman with two children," said Nisha, describing the moment as a mix of disbelief and immense relief.

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The Malayali woman from Ernakulam, born and brought up in Puducherry, had little exposure to long-distance running till her mid-20s. During her school and college years, she competed in sprint events—her only brush with athletics at the time. After moving to the United States in the early 2000s following her marriage, the tech professional found herself with little time to think about sports, let alone running.

The map showing the US states which Nisha covered. Photo: Special arrangement

The turning point came in 2012 through her Japanese neighbour, Carolyn Yatsu. A regular runner, Carolyn would head out every morning. “She ran every day, and I asked if I could join her. She said yes, and that’s how it began,” Nisha recalled.

It was her first run in nearly 15 years. “It was difficult at first,” she said. Nisha started waking up at 5 am to go on runs, pushing through the initial strain and slowly building endurance. What started as short runs soon led to 5,000-metre and 10,000-metre events, where she found her rhythm.

There were no medals in those early races, but they gave her something more important—confidence. “That’s when I realised I could do more.” Nisha took part in local marathons in her state of Oregon.

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It was around this time that a bigger dream began to take shape —of running marathons across all 50 states, and she shared the idea with Carolyn. “Initially, I thought I would do this after retirement. Balancing work and raising my children was already a challenge,” Nisha said.

But Carolyn urged her to think differently. “She told me, ‘Don’t wait until retirement.’ She said health and other factors could become obstacles later,” Nisha recalled, a push that would eventually set her on an extraordinary path.

Her quest across states began with a half-marathon in Oregon in 2016, followed by Washington—her first major test, which she completed successfully. Nisha and Carolyn began participating in more races at weekends. But the idea of covering the 50 states soon proved demanding, and Carolyn decided not to pursue it due to personal reasons.

Nisha posing with the medals after a race. Photo: Special arrangement

Undeterred, Nisha began searching for ways to keep going. “I looked online for groups that organise marathons across multiple states. After a lot of searching, I found one that planned runs across five states in five days, and I signed up,” she said.

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The format was gruelling, demanding both stamina and discipline. In 2019, she took part in a Gulf Coast series, completing five marathons in five days. Balancing work and training was far from easy; most of her practice runs were squeezed into the limited hours outside her job.

By 2019, she had completed half-marathons in 10 states. She planned to cover more states that year, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt. “For nearly two and a half years, there were no races. But I kept training—running through my neighbourhood and even in my backyard,” she said.

When races resumed in 2022, returning to form was challenging. But with her husband, Viju's, support, she regained momentum. “In 2022, we started travelling together for races. The race format was in a way that it covered seven races in seven days across seven states. We travelled by car to all the states,” she said, adding that the races were held in neighbouring states, making travel and participation easier.

“It also became a way to explore. The race would be over in a few hours, and we would spend the rest of the day visiting places before driving to the next state.”

Nisha posing with the medals she won. Photo: Special arrangement

By 2022, Nisha added eight states to her tally, steadily building on it over the next few years. By the end of 2025, she had completed 49 states. "Completing my 50th marathon in Hawaii was an incredibly emotional and fulfilling moment. I felt a deep sense of gratitude, pride, and closure after years of dedication, discipline, and perseverance to run in every US state," she said. The Hawaii half-marathon was on April 12.

“I kept myself motivated. I told my friends and colleagues that I would finish this before turning 50—there was no turning back after that,” she said.

There were setbacks along the way—foot injuries, falls, and moments of doubt. “But getting it done was my goal. And I did it,” she said.

Her achievement has inspired many within the Malayali community in Oregon. “It means a lot to all of us. It makes you want to challenge yourself—maybe take up a new skill or try something unfamiliar,” said Debbie Abraham, a family friend of Nisha's who travelled to Hawaii to cheer her on. “It’s her focus and perseverance that made this possible. Viju and her family supported her wholeheartedly, and so did her colleagues when she had to take time off work,” Debbie said.

Nisha's close friends from Portland Oregon who took a 6 hour flight trip to meet her at the finish line and surprise her at her memorable milestone. Photo: Special Arrangement

“Nisha wakes up early to run even on vacation. That’s her dedication. We are incredibly proud of her. After the marathon, she even joined us for a long uphill hike—while the rest of us were exhausted, she was still enjoying every moment,” Debbie said.

For Nisha, the finish line in Hawaii was not the end. She is already looking ahead, extending her fight to all seven continents. "I’m still exploring what’s next and considering the feasibility of running on all seven continents." Though she dreams big, her routine remains the same. "I plan to continue my regular morning runs so I stay prepared while I finalise my next goals.

"I hope my journey shows women, especially those who think it might be 'too late' or too hard, that it’s never the wrong time to start," Nisha said.