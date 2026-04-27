Kerala Kombans clinched the men’s 40+ title of the Swish All India Masters Basketball Tournament at the Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

The Kombans, comprising former internationals Vineeth Ravi Mathew, Hareesh Koruth, Monish Wilson and Manoj R, outplayed Chennai’s Exuberant, 49-29 in the final.

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In the men’s 30+ final, Kochi’s Roshan 7 Star defeated Bangalore Warriors 52-40, while Dhyan Chennai, captained by former international A D Senthurswaran, bagged the men’s 35+ title with victory over St John’s.

In the men’s 45+ category, a star-studded Bank of Baroda (Bengaluru) defeated a team from Chennai, 50-41, to take first place.

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The tournament hosted by Swish Academy and Sports Kerala Foundation brought together several veterans from throughout the country. A total of 60 teams participated in the event.