Two-time Olympic medallist P R Sreejesh has lashed out at Hockey India for allegedly removing him from the role of head coach of India's junior men's team.

Sreejesh put out a post explaining his snub, which comes at the end of an impressive 1.5-year run that included five podium finishes, including a bronze medal at the Junior World Cup.

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“Can’t Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?” Sreejesh posted. “I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach.”

“The Hockey India President stated that the chief coach of the senior men’s team prefers a foreign head coach for the junior team, believing it will help develop Indian hockey from the junior level through to the senior level. Hence, the continued preference for foreign coaches.”

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Sreejesh recalled a recent meeting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, where he was told that India needs more coaches like him to “step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036”.

“However, Hockey India continues to place its trust in foreign coaches over Indian ones across all four teams,” Sreejesh posted.

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Sreejesh took on the responsibility as head coach of Junior India within weeks of retiring after the high of a second Olympic bronze in Paris 2024. On his debut as coach, Sreejesh guided Junior India to the bronze medal in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.