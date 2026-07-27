Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav on Monday won India's fifth medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after clinching silver in the women's 53kg category.

The Asian Championships bronze medallist lifted 88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 199kg.

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Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih claimed the gold with a Commonwealth Games record total of 206kg (93kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk), while Canada's Rebeka Groulx took bronze with an overall lift of 178kg.

Gyaneshwari's silver took India's medal tally to five at the Games. Earlier, Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu had opened India's gold account by winning the women's 48kg title.

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India's success in weightlifting has also been powered by silver medallists Rishikanta Singh (men's 60kg) and Raja Muthupandi (men's 65kg), while para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened the country's medal tally with a bronze in the men's para-powerlifting event.