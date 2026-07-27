India's hopes of securing a medal in the men's 100m at the Commonwealth Games ended after the country's fastest man, Gurindervir Singh, failed to qualify for the semifinals.

He crashed out of the men's 100m event after clocking an underwhelming 10.39 seconds in the heats, finishing 28th overall.

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Gurindervir had entered the Games on a high after setting a national record of 10.09 seconds at the Federation Cup Athletics Championships in May. With that performance, he became the first Indian to run the 100m in under 10.10 seconds.

However, he was far from his best in Monday's race. The 25-year-old made a decent start and stayed close to Jamaica's Rohan Watson before fading in the final 30 metres.

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Watson pulled away to win the heat in 10.13 seconds, with Gurindervir finishing second. Watson qualified ninth overall to book his place in Tuesday's semifinals.

Seventeen athletes advanced from the opening round, while seven others had already received byes.

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Ghanaian duo Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu secured the top two qualifying spots with timings of 10.00 seconds and 10.01 seconds, respectively.