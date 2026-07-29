Glasgow: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur and long-distance runner Gulveer Singh won silver medals on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, while three Indian boxers advanced to the semifinals to assure the country of more medals on Tuesday.

With the latest additions, India climbed to ninth in the medal standings with two gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, taking their overall tally to 12.

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Harjinder produced a career-best performance to finish second in the women's 69kg weightlifting event, rewriting the Commonwealth Games record twice each in the snatch and clean and jerk. The 29-year-old, who had won bronze in the 71kg category at the Birmingham Games, secured India's seventh weightlifting medal of the competition.

Harjinder lifted 101kg in the snatch after breaking the Games record with an earlier 99kg attempt. She then lifted 126kg in the clean and jerk, taking her total to 227kg.

Canada's Charlotte Simoneau, however, proved too strong, setting Games records in every segment with lifts of 108kg in the snatch and 132kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 240kg to win gold.

Soon after, Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh created history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m.

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Competing in rain-soaked conditions, Gulveer stayed with the leading pack before producing a strong finish to claim silver in 27:49.78. Australia's Ky Robinson won gold in 27:48.93, finishing just 0.85 seconds ahead of the Indian.

In athletics, national record holder Vishal TK qualified for the men's 400m semifinals after finishing second in Heat 6 of the opening round with a timing of 46.49 seconds. The 22-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who became the first Indian to break the 45-second barrier earlier this year, progressed as the 14th fastest among the 16 semifinalists. The semifinals are scheduled for July 30.

India also enjoyed a successful day in boxing, with reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh advancing to the semifinals, guaranteeing themselves at least bronze medals.

Preeti (54kg) outclassed Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde 5-0 in the quarterfinals, while Priya (60kg) recovered after losing the opening round to defeat Scotland's Niamh Mitchell 4-1.

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Jadumani also impressed, beating Zambia's Mwengo Mwale by unanimous decision in the men's 55kg quarterfinal.

However, Parveen Hooda bowed out after a narrow 2-3 loss to England's Sacha Hickey in the quarterfinals, while Kapil Pokhariya also exited the competition in the men's 90kg category.

Australia continued to lead the overall medal standings with 33 gold, 17 silver and 27 bronze medals, for a total of 77 medals.

(With PTI Inputs)