The Week half marathon to be held in Kochi on September 27
The Week magazine is hosting a half marathon on September 27th in Kochi, with race categories including 21km, 10km, and a 5km Fun Run, promoting a 'For a Healthy Heart' message and offering finisher medals.
The Week magazine is hosting a half marathon on September 27th in Kochi, with race categories including 21km, 10km, and a 5km Fun Run, promoting a 'For a Healthy Heart' message and offering finisher medals.
The Week magazine is hosting a half marathon on September 27th in Kochi, with race categories including 21km, 10km, and a 5km Fun Run, promoting a 'For a Healthy Heart' message and offering finisher medals.
Kochi: The Week magazine will host a half marathon on September 27, promoting the message 'For a Healthy Heart.' The race will start and finish at Bristow Ground on Willingdon Island.
Registration can be completed by scanning the QR code above. A 10% discount will be offered to those who register 10 participants. The marathon features 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km Fun Run categories.
Bib distribution for registered runners will be held on the 26th at Panampilly Nagar Rotary Balabhavan. A Zumba session and a strength training warm-up camp for half marathon participants will precede the race. Finishers' medals will be awarded to all who complete the race in any category.