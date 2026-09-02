Kochi: The Week magazine will host a half marathon on September 27, promoting the message 'For a Healthy Heart.' The race will start and finish at Bristow Ground on Willingdon Island.

Registration can be completed by scanning the QR code above. A 10% discount will be offered to those who register 10 participants. The marathon features 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km Fun Run categories.

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Bib distribution for registered runners will be held on the 26th at Panampilly Nagar Rotary Balabhavan. A Zumba session and a strength training warm-up camp for half marathon participants will precede the race. Finishers' medals will be awarded to all who complete the race in any category.