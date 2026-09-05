Malayali athlete U Karthik eyes Asian Games gold, targets new personal best in triple jump
Malayali triple jumper Karthik Unnikrishnan targets Asian Games gold, aiming beyond his 17.10m personal best, and is training in Bhubaneswar to acclimatise for Japan.
Malayali triple jumper Karthik Unnikrishnan targets Asian Games gold, aiming beyond his 17.10m personal best, and is training in Bhubaneswar to acclimatise for Japan.
Malayali triple jumper Karthik Unnikrishnan targets Asian Games gold, aiming beyond his 17.10m personal best, and is training in Bhubaneswar to acclimatise for Japan.
Malayali triple jumper Karthik Unnikrishnan is heading to the Asian Games with a clear target- to better his personal best and win gold.
Karthik's personal best stands at 17.10 metres, which he recorded in 2022. His best effort this season came at the Inter-State Senior Athletics Meet in June, where he jumped 16.80m.
“The goal is definitely gold. I am aiming for a jump that surpasses 17.20 metres,” he told Malayala Manorama.
Karthik is currently training at a camp in Bhubaneswar as he fine-tunes his preparations for the Asian Games. “Right now, I am at the camp in Bhubaneswar. I am trying to acclimatise to the weather conditions in Japan. The preparations are progressing well,” he said.
As part of his build-up to the Games, Karthik will compete in one more event in Delhi on September 10 before travelling to Japan. “As a lead-up to the Asian Games, I will participate in one more competition in Delhi on the 10th. After that, I will travel to Japan. I hope my body will acclimatise to the conditions there within 10 days of arriving,” he said.
The 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will be held from September 19 to October 4. The athletics events are scheduled to begin on September 23.