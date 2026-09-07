As India’s 800-metre national record holder, Mohammed Afsal has only one aim in mind as he prepares for the Asian Games — the gold medal.

The 30-year-old won silver in the event at the 2022 Asian Games in China. “I won a silver medal in the 800 metres at the last Asian Games. I want to turn that into gold this time. That is the goal,” he told Malayala Manorama.

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The Palakkad native has been training for the past month at Thangraj Stadium in Coonoor under the guidance of his coach and fellow Malayali, Ajith Markose, with this goal in mind. “The training for that is going well. My focus is not on finishing within a particular time. It’s the Games,” he said.

Though the 800 metres ace has a season-best time of 1:46.59, he expects the competition to be tough. “There will be competition, and it is impossible to predict the outcome beforehand. I will give it my best. God willing, things will work out,” he said.

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Afsal is the current national record holder in the 800 metres, having clocked 1:44.93 last year.

The 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will start on September 19 and run till October 4. The athletics events will begin on September 23.