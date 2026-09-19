Nagoya: The Asian Games got off to a worrying start with its flag-raising ceremony. Despite rising concerns, the organising committee offered no clear answers regarding how to prevent potential issues. The ceremony, meant to officially welcome teams, including India, by raising their national flags, was scheduled for Thursday afternoon (10 AM IST) at the Games venue.

The event began 20 minutes behind schedule. Representatives from various nations marched in, and the contingent made its way to the stage accompanied by a band. However, nothing further transpired. There was no clear explanation regarding the unfolding situation. With no information forthcoming, representatives from various countries eventually left the venue.

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Indian Chef de Mission Sandarshan Dhami, along with Deputy Chef de Missions Bharat Kaur, Vijay Goel, Alakananda Ashok, and Anjali Bhagwat, had arrived at the venue to attend the event. Organisers initially attributed the delay to an issue related to one of the teams but later revised their statement, blaming a communication breakdown.

More than an hour later, a partial ceremony was eventually conducted. Only Anjali Bhagwat and Lijo David Thottan represented India at the event. Indian Chef de Mission, Sahdev Yadav, reacted, saying there has never been a mishap as such ever before in an official welcoming ceremony for the nations.