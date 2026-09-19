While most teenagers are just beginning to figure out their career paths, a 15-year-old Sania Mirza was busy rewriting history on the continent’s grandest sporting stage. With eight medals, including two precious golds, across four appearances, Mirza stands tall as India’s most successful female tennis player in Asian Games history. As the countdown to the upcoming Games begins, the global tennis icon caught up with us in an exclusive interview to share her cherished memories, the gruelling physical toll of multi-event tennis, and her high expectations for the current Indian contingent.

What are your expectations for the Indian tennis squad this time around?

We have a highly competitive team lined up for the Games. The squad features exceptionally talented players, including Rutuja Bhosale, who clinched a gold medal in the previous edition, alongside in-form competitors like Sriram Balaji, Sumit Nagal, and D Suresh. Usually, we expect a haul of four or five medals from our tennis team, but I strongly believe this squad has the depth and calibre to exceed that count.

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With eight medals over four appearances, which of those moments was the most emotional for you?

While winning gold twice remains the pinnacle, my debut as a 15-year-old holds a very special, emotional place in my heart. Absolutely no one expected a medal from me at that age. Clinching a bronze back then was an unforgettable dream. During the Games, athletes often have to push their limits across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events. While it is immensely satisfying mentally, it takes a compelling toll on the body. I distinctly remember being completely exhausted and physically depleted on multiple occasions.

Rising star D Suresh has been generating a lot of buzz. What is your take on his game?

Suresh has produced some brilliant performances in singles in recent times. His style of play is highly engaging and technically sound. He possesses a formidable serve and the excellent endurance required to sustain long, grinding rallies. The immense benefits of the training stints abroad is evident in his game.

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How different is the atmosphere at the Asian Games compared to the professional tour?

As professional tennis players, we rarely get the opportunity to experience a team environment because we mostly play for ourselves on the tour. But the Asian Games is a completely different ball game where you play as a cohesive unit for your nation. Meeting and interacting with the finest athletes from across Asia in the Games Village is an enriching experience. Winning a Grand Slam is undoubtedly a massive individual achievement, but representing your country is unparalleled. Standing on that podium, watching the Indian tricolour rise, and hearing the national anthem play is an emotional high that simply cannot be described in words.

Your 2014 season was absolutely spectacular. How do you look back at that golden phase?

It was an incredibly intense period. Within a short span of four weeks, I secured the US Open mixed doubles title, the WTA Finals trophy, and then an Asian Games medal. I barely had any time to rest or recover. The endless flights, drastic weather changes, and severe dehydration had pushed me to my absolute physical limit. However, the moment you put on your national colours and step out on the court, all the exhaustion evaporates. The pride of playing for India gives you that extra ounce of energy to go all the way.