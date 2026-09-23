Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finally completed her medal collection, winning silver in the women's 49kg event during the Asian Games at Nagoya on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist totalled 198 kg, lifting 87 kg in the snatch and 111 kg in the clean and jerk to claim India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari won bronze in 1998.

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The Asian Games silver adds to Chanu's Olympic silver, three World Championship medals, including a gold, multiple Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Championships titles, and an Asian Championships bronze.

Two-time world champion Ri Song Gum of North Korea lived up to expectations, winning gold with a total of 215 kg (94 kg+121 kg). Her record-breaking performance also earned her a third consecutive Asian Games title.

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Chanu opened with 83 kg in the snatch before successfully clearing 85 kg and 87 kg with her next two attempts, finishing the first half of the competition in third place.

She then produced a best lift of 111 kg in the clean and jerk to secure the silver and finally add an Asian Games medal to her decorated career after two previous near-misses.