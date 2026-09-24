Malayali TS Manu became the latest Kerala athlete to win an Asian Games medal as India secured silver in the mixed 4x400 metre relay on Thursday. In the 10,000 metre, Seema clinched a surprise bronze as India's athletics campaign got off to a strong start.

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The Indian quartet of Manu, MR Poovamma, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3 minutes 14.46 seconds to finish behind Bahrain, who won gold in a Games-record 3:12.87.

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The relay result remained unofficial for some time after the UAE lodged a protest. The result was later confirmed after the UAE's disqualification, making India's silver official.

India had earlier qualified for the final after finishing second in Heat 2. The mixed 4x400m relay has now given India a medal at all three editions in which the event has been held at the Asian Games. India won gold when the event was introduced in 2018 and took silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

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"We were expecting a gold. But, of course, Bahrain — we were expecting a tough fight. But we all ran really well," Poovamma said after the race. "So, in the women's 4x400 relay, we want to win a gold, change the colour of the medal."

India wins 10,000m medal after 16 years

Earlier, Seema ended India's 16-year wait for a medal in the women's 10,000m at the Asian Games, securing bronze in 32:50.05.

The Himachal Pradesh runner held her nerve through an intense race to become only the third Indian athlete to win a medal in the event at the Asian Games.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Seema on the achievement.

"Proud of Seema on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 10,000m at the Asian Games! Congrats to her," Modi posted on X.

"Her determined performance has brought India a medal in this event after many years. A wonderful achievement that reflects endurance, discipline and years of hard work. Wishing her many more successes in the times ahead," he added.

Seema had set a personal best of 32:02.43 in the 10,000m at The TEN in California in March this year, finishing fifth in a strong international field. She also improved her 5,000m personal best to 15:16.20 in April.