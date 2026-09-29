In Japanese films, you'll invariably spot a beautiful woman in a kimono holding a hand fan. But don't for a moment think these are mere cinematic props. These traditional fans are an integral part of Japanese life, globally known as 'Japan fans'.

One might assume that hand fans are relics of a bygone era. Indeed, that's what many believe. That assumption, however, couldn't be further from the truth. In Japan, people still actively use their fans, waving them as they go about their day. I observed them at bus stations, on sidewalks, and in bustling shopping streets - fans were omnipresent.

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For the Japanese, the fan is more than just a tool to generate a breeze; it's a profound part of their life and culture. In traditional Japanese weddings, exquisitely designed fans are a fashionable accessory, complementing the bridal attire. These fans are also central to the Japanese aesthetic of beauty. That's the essence of Japanese style!

Japanese fans come in two distinct types: the ‘Sensu’, which can be folded compactly, and the ‘Uchiwa’, which remains rigid and unfolded. Japan's fan tradition is hardly a recent phenomenon. The Uchiwa fan, for instance, is believed to have arrived in Japan from China between 300 and 710 BCE. Its significance was frequently highlighted in the embellishments of royal courts.

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The Sensu fan, with its ability to fold into multiple pleats, boasts admirers worldwide. Its use in Japan's royal courts began as an integral part of ceremonial etiquette. A key feature of Sensu fans is their potential for breathtaking artistry, allowing for intricate designs and illustrations. Japan is home to traditional artisans who specialise in crafting these beautiful pieces.

Historically, Sensu fans served many purposes: military secrets were reportedly inscribed on them, as were love letters to sweethearts. Samurai warriors even wielded iron battle fans, known as Tessen, as weapons.

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Even on relatively cool trains in Japan, you'll still find people leisurely fanning themselves. There are also large speciality stores dedicated solely to selling fans. A typical fan can range in price from approximately ₹500 to ₹10,000.