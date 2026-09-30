The Indian pair of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai clinched the Asian Games trap mixed team gold on Wednesday, smashing the continental record in the process. Their podium finish ensured that the last leg of the country's shooting campaign at the Asiad made up for the early disappointments to an extent.

The Indian team shot a score of 34 in the final after qualifying in the fourth position. Qatar's Mohammed Al-Rumaihi and Ray Bassil took the silver with a score of 32. China's Qi Ying and Sun Yunong ended with bronze after firing a score of 23.

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The previous Asian record of 30, which was in Qatar's name, was set only this year in January.

The medal marks a remarkable end to the Asian Games campaign of the 26-year-old Neeru, who became India's first woman shooter to claim an individual trap medal at the showpiece with her gold that came on the back of an Asian record-shattering score on Tuesday.

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It was also India's first individual shooting gold in the ongoing edition of the Games and came after Neeru led the Indian women's trap team, which also featured Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, to a silver.

During the qualification round on Wednesday, Kynan was the better of the two Indians, shooting a score of 73, while Neeru fired a rather underwhelming 63.

Kynan continued his good form in the final with consistent hits while Neeru also came back strongly after a shaky start.

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Kynan, whose father Darius was also a national level shotgun shooter, called his and Neeru's pairing a lucky one. They had earlier won a World Cup bronze this year.

"We hope to stick together as a mixed team but all that also depends on the federation," he said. "The gun barrel with which I shot the fold today belongs to my dad. I stole it from him (laughs) and I'm happy that it's turned out to be so lucky for me.

"I wish he doesn't ask me to return it to him... he has been a two-time national champion and now competes in the senior category. This barrel, I suppose, he bought 30 years back," revealed Kynan.

Neeru said her score in the qualification wasn't that great because of the "stiffness caused by yesterday's competition and the way the rain and cold affected her body." Neeru had competed in her individual event amid relentless rain and plunging temperatures.

Shooting has so far contributed 15 medals to the Indian tally, including three gold, eight silver and four bronze medals. One of the biggest disappointments for India was double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who could not medal in any of the events she participated in.

In the previous Games held in Hangzhou, the Indian shooters had claimed 22 medals, including seven gold.