Kakamigahara: India beat Pakistan with a last minute goal to secure a position in the men’s hockey final at the Asian Games 2026. The fans witnessed a roller-coaster ride here on Thursday, where both teams fighting inch to inch without a clear winner until the very end.

India took an early lead with Harmanpreet Singh converting two penalty corners in the 5th and 13th minute to lead 2-0 against the fierce rivals. Sukhjith Singh scored in 23rd minute to increase the advantage in the second quarter. Pakistan responded with Mahmood Abu scoring in the 27th minute to reduce the deficit right before the end of the second quarter.

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Shahid Hannan scored in the 45th minute of the game to take Pakistan even further. This was followed by Rana Waheed scoring at 49th to complete the comeback. India did not back down and continued to put pressure on the game, which eventually paid off with a last minute goal from Abhishek to seal the game.

India will face the winners of the match between Malaysia and Republic of Korea later on Thursday.