Having launched his running journey at school athletic meets, risen to national and international acclaim, and recently hung up his spikes, Olympian Jinson Johnson has a clear message for young athletes. "Every athlete must keep their eyes on long-term success. Never compromise your integrity for immediate glory. Those who chase shortcuts will never acquire longevity in the world of sports," said Jinson.

Jinson’s remarks come in the wake of fellow Olympian Anju Bobby George’s harsh criticism of the unethical practices plaguing the State School Games. Echoing her concerns, Jinson called for a strict, zero-tolerance approach against age-fudging, particularly the practice of fielding athletes brought from other states with altered birth records as well as the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

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Quick fixes bring lasting damage

“What is an athlete’s ultimate dream? It is to represent the country and win medals on the global stage, like the Olympics. School meets are merely stepping stones toward that horizon; that is the spirit in which we must approach them. No young athlete should ever take unethical shortcuts just to secure a school-level medal,” opined the former athlete.

According to Jinson, athletes evolve in stages, which is why early mentorship from coaches is paramount. If children are guided onto the wrong path and happen to win, they start believing that manipulation is the only way forward. By the time they realise the gravity of their mistake, their athletic careers are already ruined.

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“Bringing in children from other states and fielding them under falsified ages is completely unacceptable. In Kerala, birth certificates are largely authentic and reliable today, but that does not appear to be the case in several other states. Wherever there is suspicion, authorities must mandate scientific age-verification tests,” said Jinson.

“An athlete naturally peaks only when they reach the right physical maturity. Getting there requires disciplined, systematic training tailored to long-term milestones, matched with relentless hard work. No matter who pressures you, never resort to steroids or banned substances. Those who rely on quick fixes will never have longevity in sports,” he added.