Nagoya: Athletes from Kerala are in sparkling form at the Asian Para Games in Japan. In a historic milestone, Malayali shuttler Alphia James's team secured India’s first-ever medal in wheelchair badminton at the Games. The momentum surged on the track as well, where India pulled off a stunning one-two finish in the men’s T46/47 100-meter sprint, with another athlete, Muhammed Basil of Kerala, bagging the silver.

The landmark bronze in the women’s WH1-WH2 wheelchair badminton doubles was brought home by the Indian pair of Alphia James, hailing from Pampakuda in Ernakulam, and Karnataka’s Pallavi Kaluvehalli. Celebrations are in full swing back home by local residents and the Kochukunnel family of Piramadom, Pampakuda, following her bronze medal triumph at the Games. The Indian duo bowed out in the semifinals against the Chinese team, securing the bronze.

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Alphia’s sporting dreams suffered a devastating blow during her higher secondary school days in Muttom, Thodupuzha, when a fall from the fourth floor of her hostel left her with a severe spinal cord injury. Yet, following three years of gruelling treatment and recovery, she showed remarkable resilience by turning her focus toward para-sports.

Recognising her talent at state-level competitions, a corporate group offered her a job at their Dubai office and has been sponsoring her training ever since. Building on this momentum, she also clinched a silver medal at the World Championship earlier this year.

Behind her success lies immense family sacrifice. Her mother, Viji, gave up her nursing career in Bengaluru to dedicate herself entirely to Alphia’s rehabilitation and education. Alphia lost her father, James, when she was just seven years old. Her brother, Alphin, is currently pursuing his studies in Canada.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan congratulated the duo for their success at the Games. In a post on X, he said: “Alphia and Pallavi have shown the world that no obstacle can stand in the way of unwavering determination. By winning India’s first-ever wheelchair badminton medal at the Asian Para Games 2026, Malayali badminton player Alphia and Karnataka’s Pallavi have made the entire nation proud.”

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In a thrilling 100-metre final that mirrored the outcome of the previous Glasgow Commonwealth Para Games, India’s Dilip Gavit stormed to gold with a blistering time of 10.69 seconds. Muhammed Basil, a native of Ponnani in Malappuram, chased him down to claim silver in 10.72 seconds. Remarkably, both sprinters shattered the previous Games record in their electric dash to the podium.

For the second time in three months, silver-tinted celebrations broke out at the Kalathingal household in Pallappuram, Ponnani. If the source of that joy had been Glasgow three months ago, yesterday it echoed all the way from Nagoya, Japan.

Celebrations have become a regular at the home of Mohammed Basil. His latest feat was a silver medal in the 100-metre dash at the Games event. It is the newest addition to an ever-growing roster of achievements.

Basil’s parents, Sirajuddeen and Seenath, followed their son’s race live on television yesterday, flanked by their younger son, Shamil, and Basil’s childhood coach, Anas. It was a nail-biting, neck-and-neck contest right down to the wire. The family had set their hearts on gold, and missing the top spot by a mere fraction of a second brought a fleeting twinge of disappointment. The moment Basil called home after the race, the house came alive with pure joy once again.

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Born without his right arm, Basil soared toward greatness on a single wing, driven by sheer grit and relentless hard work. Providing the wind beneath his wings were his family and his first mentor, VK Anas. It was during Basil’s schooling at Veliyancode Umari School that Anas, the physical education teacher, spotted his explosive pace on the football field and nudged him toward the running track.

Basil soon proved his mettle by going toe-to-toe with able-bodied runners in the general category, competing all the way up to the National Junior Meet. Today, he is ranked World No. 2 in the men's T47 100-metre sprint. A final-year undergraduate student at Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, Basil currently hones his craft under coach R. Sreenivasan at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE).

Reflecting on his podium finish, Basil said: "I had my sights firmly set on the gold. I got off to a great start and found good rhythm early in the race, but competing in track pants proved costly. Running into a headwind, the fabric caught the air and created drag, which kept me from hitting top gear in the final ten metres. I dedicate this achievement to my coach, R Srinivasan, and to my family."

Bolstered by five gold medals yesterday, India sits firm at fifth place on the medal tally with a haul of 62 medals (14 gold, 22 silver, and 26 bronze).