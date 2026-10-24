Baku: India defeated Laos in their Group K opener of the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026 at the Hovsan Competition Complex here on Saturday. The youngsters secured a 4-2 victory in the game to overturn a comeback possibility from the Southeast Asian side. The tournament features 189 national teams divided into 32 groups. The matches are played in an eight-a-side format, each match consisting of two 20-minute halves, with rolling substitutions permitted.

Bibiano Fernandes' Blue Colts made a bright start on Saturday morning and created two chances in the opening four minutes. Indian skipper Macdonnish Ngairangbam (7') and R Lalremruatfela (11') capitalised on the momentum and handed India a two-goal advantage early into the game, before Anavin Xayyasone (12') and Souksavanh Siliseng (24') scored to equalise for Laos. India came back stronger with Lalremruatfela (31’) to restore the lead.

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Soumojit Sarkar (33') fired from distance in the second half to close out the game and ensure the nation's first three points at a FIFA tournament. The Blue Colts managed the remainder of the match well to preserve their two-goal advantage and secure the victory.

India will face Cameroon in their next fixture on October 25, at 10.30 AM IST, before Grenada later the same day at 5.15 PM IST. They will conclude the qualification stage against Bahrain and Senegal on October 26. The results across the five group matches will decide the nation’s progress in the tournament.

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India U15 men's starting 8 vs Laos:

Jenit Ningthoujam (GK), Pratham Kumar, Nara Meitei Loushambam, Soumojit Sarkar, R Lalremruatfela, Macdonnish Ngairangbam (C), C Lalhmingropuia, Deepak Singh Arambam.



Substitutes:

Dhannya Desai (GK), Muhammad Sohil Khan, Birjit Singh Amom, Nibas Meetei Wahengbam, Victor Lalawmpuia, Ronandev Aheibam.