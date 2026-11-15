Kumamoto: Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen beat Koki Watanabe in the men’s singles final to win the Kumamoto Masters Japan Open title here on Sunday.

After losing the first game, falling short of eight points to Watanabe, Lakshya mounted a comeback to win the next two sets and seal the contest 13-21, 21-18, 21-14.

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Sen dominated the final set, taking a crucial 11-7 lead and ending the Japanese shuttler’s comeback chances. With 9200 ranking points on offer, Sen clinched back-to-back titles, following his recent Hylo Open victory in Germany.

(With PTI inputs).



