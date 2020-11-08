Medvedev outclasses Zverev to win Paris Masters title

Paris: Russian Daniil Medvedev outclassed German Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in the Paris final on Sunday to claim his third Masters title.

The third seed, who also defeated Zverev in the Shanghai final last year, returned strongly throughout the match to take his first title of the year.

Medvedev, 24, had more energy in the deciding set and made the most of his opportunities against an inconsistent Zverev, who had won five of their six previous meetings. A double fault gave the Russian his eighth career ATP title after two hours and seven minutes.

Both players had a high first serve percentage early on, holding comfortably, until Zverev went 40-0 up on the Russian's serve at 6-5 to earn the first break points of the match. Medvedev saved the first two by dictating the rallies, but he whacked a forehand long on the third and conceded his second set of the tournament.

Zverev faced his first break points in a fiercely contested third game in the second set, which he won, but he dropped serve in the ninth game when he sent a crosscourt backhand long. Medvedev won his service game to love to level the match and send it into a decider.

He broke to love, held serve after saving four break points and broke again thanks to a booming service return as he moved 4-0 up.

Zverev's confidence was gone and the fourth seed never looked capable of mounting a comeback as Medvedev added to his 2019 Shanghai and Cincinnati Masters titles.Both players will take part in the season-ending ATP Tour Finals at the O2 in London from November 15-22.