Serena Williams takes daughter to zoo

Adelaide: After 14 days in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic regulations in Australia, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo.



Serena said she'd been crossing off the 14 days of quarantine on a calendar, having spent the time with her three-year-old daughter Olympia.



"We went to the zoo," Serena said of her first movements outside of quarantine.



"I am so glad it's over because to be in a room with a three-year-old and being her best friend is definitely difficult, especially after training and working out.



"Honestly, I wouldn't trade anything, spending hours and hours and hours with her was really fun."