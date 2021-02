Melbourne: Two spectators were removed from the Rod Laver Arena after their protests halted the Australian Open men’s singles final here on Sunday.

Two spectators began yelling loudly midway through the second set of the title clash featruing Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The umpire was forced to call a let and had the point replayed.

One of the protesters was wearing a top with the words ‘end systemic racism’ written on the back.